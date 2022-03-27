What We’re Tracking:

Few showers early

Warming up

Midweek rain chances

A few showers will be moving across the area this morning with some snowflakes mixing in. By the lunch hour we should start to clear out and see more sunshine for the second half of our day as we try and climb into the middle 50s with winds picking up at 10-15 mph.

We’ll hold on to the clear skies for the week with temperatures really soaring into the 60s and 70s Monday as clouds pass through but sunshine will still dominate. Winds start to pick up from the southeast by the afternoon and will linger through Tuesday.

Breezy conditions are expected Tuesday which will help send temperatures into the lower 80s for many. Cloud cover will start to build in ahead of our next system which could arrive by Tuesday evening.

Our jetstream becomes a bit more active as a storm system crosses the Desert Southwest and heads our way. We will keep a close eye on the potential for thunderstorms Tuesday night into early Wednesday. Early signs point to the possibility of some of these storms being strong, followed by cooler air for the second half of next week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez