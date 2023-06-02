What We’re Tracking

More storm chances ahead

Rather warm through the weekend

Better chance for drier weather by early next week

A few more isolated showers and storms are starting to move through this morning, mainly impacting the northwestern part of the viewing area. Otherwise many are mild to start this Friday with temperatures in the 60s and some spots even near 70°.

Highs will climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s later this afternoon and that looks to be the case into the weekend as well. A few scattered storms are possible again later today before clearing out this evening.

The best chance for more widespread showers and storms this week looks to be on Saturday with it really favoring the western half of the area, but that should drop back to few and far between chances by end of the weekend and start of next week. There should be a stretch of mainly dry weather to start the next work week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez