What We’re Tracking:

Few showers this evening

Slight cool down Thursday

Warming back up through the weekend

A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for Anderson, Coffey, and Lyon counties until 7:00p.m.

After scattered showers and storms today, many areas struggled into the lower 80s this afternoon. Southern counties didn’t see nearly as much rain and their heat advisory continues through 7 p.m.

Rain should start to taper off overnight with cloud cover also clearing out. Temperatures will drop into the upper 60s and lower 70s as we typically see for early August.

We may hold on to the slightly cooler air for Thursday although the relief does not last long. Expect plenty of sunshine for the second half of the week as the heat starts to kick back in.

By the time the weekend rolls around, we’ll see highs in the middle to upper 90s once again. It doesn’t look like we get another opportunity for rain or cooler temperatures until early next week at the soonest.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez