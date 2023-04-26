What We’re Tracking

Few Showers tonight

Cloudy Thursday

Best chance for rain on Friday

After a fairly pleasant day, clouds will continue to stick around through the night as temperatures may only drop into the middle 40s by early Thursday morning. There is a chance those along and south of I-70 see some rain early on.

Things should start to dry out by lunch time for everyone with stubborn cloud cover and temperatures warming into the middle to upper 60s. But, our next system moves in by Friday.

Showers look likely to close out the work week, and we may hear a couple rumbles of thunder, as well. Temperatures should make it into the middle 60s on Friday. The cooler air lags behind just a bit with this system, and it’s really not all that cool to begin with. Saturday, we should still make it into the mid 60s with a bit of a breezy west wind, and Sunday should be a tad cooler with highs in the low to mid 60s.

The start of next week brings us to the month of May and some nice weather, as well. We’ll see some sunshine and temperatures warming up close to 70°!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez