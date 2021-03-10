Few showers tonight, cooler late week

What We’re Tracking:

Few storms late tonight

Cooler temperatures late week

Widespread rain this weekend

*Wind Advisory* – in effect, area-wide, until 6:00pm.

*Red Flag Warning* – Brown, Clay, Cloud, Dickinson, Geary, Jackson, Lyon, Marshall, Morris, Nemaha, Pottawatomie, Republic, Riley, Shawnee, Wabaunsee, and Washington counties until 7:00 p.m.

We’ll have a front move through later this evening, bringing a slight chance for a few showers right along it, and even the possibility of a couple isolated thunderstorms–mainly in the late evening hours around midnight or so. We’re not expecting a widespread severe weather threat, but there’s a slight chance one or two of the storms could produce quarter-sized hail.

Once the front moves through, temperatures cool off a bit heading into the second half of the week. Highs on Thursday will be near 60° as lows dip into the 30s.

Another round of rain is possible Friday and scattered showers will linger for much of the weekend, bringing some much needed moisture to the area. The most widespread rain will be from late Saturday through the day on Sunday. Highs over the weekend will be in the upper 40s to low 50s with lows in the middle 30s.

Looking ahead to next week, temperatures look to try and climb up to near average levels for mid-March.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

