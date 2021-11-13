Few showers tonight, pleasant Sunday

What We’re Tracking:

Break from the wind

Chilly start to the weekend

Warming up early next week

Overnight tonight there is a slight chance that a few more showers slide through the area as a weak front moves through. Luckily, temperatures won’t be nearly as chilly as Saturday morning thanks to the cloud cover with many in the lower 40s. Anything that falls from the sky will be in the form of rain and will mostly likely move in after midnight and exit before daybreak.

Sunday will be fairly pleasant with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures remaining in the lower 50s. Expect more sun during the first half of the day with a few clouds building in by the evening.

We start to see some relief heading into the upcoming work week with highs returning in the 60s for Monday and plenty of sunshine. It’s possible we even see some 70s return by Tuesday afternoon.

By mid-week we see another cold front approach our area so it is possible we see another big cool down with many struggling to get out of the 40s by late next week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez