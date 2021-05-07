Few showers tonight, storms by Saturday evening

What We’re Tracking:

Few showers tonight

Warmer Saturday

Severe weather possible Saturday evening

Rain and thunderstorm chances pick back up overnight and through early tomorrow morning. Models have not been agreeing with the placement of these storms but some of them could be on the stronger side and most of them look to arrive just after midnight while most of us are sleeping. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 50s.

For the weekend, highs will return to the 70s and even some lower 80s for southern counties south of a warm front. With cooler air north and warmer air south, the stage will be set for storms as another storm system will be moving through the area.

The best chance for strong to severe storms appears to be in the evening hours on Saturday. Our biggest threats as of right now look to be strong damaging winds and decent size hail. We also cannot rule out the possibility of a tornado or two so be weather aware throughout your Saturday evening. Flash flooding is also on the table as heavy downpours look likely.

We’ll see some lingering showers and storms throughout the night that shouldn’t cause any concern, and just after daybreak Sunday, things do seem to dry out and partially clear out just in time for Mother’s Day festivities.

It will be cool and breezy Sunday with highs in the lower 60s and a gusty north wind. There may be a few very isolated pop-up showers through the afternoon but nothing to cancel any outdoor plans.

Looking ahead to early next week, temperatures stay below average struggling to get out of the 60s and we keep an eye on a few rain chances to start the new week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez