Few spotty showers this afternoon, pleasant Sunday

Clearing out this morning

Mainly dry and pleasant Saturday and Sunday

Warmer Monday with storm chance Tuesday

Skies will continue to clear out this morning. Some patchy fog may develop in spots as temperatures start in the upper 40s and lower 50s for the day.

We’ll remain mostly sunny throughout much of the day Saturday but there may be a random shower late in the afternoon. It moves through quite quickly and temperatures still manage to climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

A few more clouds may try and filter in on Sunday but we remain dry and warm with afternoon highs in the middle to upper 70s.

It looks breezy and warmer Monday with possible thunderstorms late Monday night and Tuesday. We will certainly monitor the risk for anything strong to severe.

Temperatures stay consistent as we head into this last week of April. Humidity starts to build in and winds may pick up from time to time as we enter the month of May. Spring looks like it’s here to stay as May approaches, and the risk of a frost or freeze at this point is practically zero.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

