What We’re Tracking

Isolated storms this evening

Better rain chance by late Saturday

Cooler early next week

A nearby stationary front is bringing some showers and storms to parts of the viewing area this evening. The front is relatively weak though which will keep most of the activity non-severe and it will also hold most of the storms to our western / southwestern counties. Showers and storms are expected to linger through the early evening before dissipating.

Overnight lows will make their way into the middle 60s with mostly cloudy skies. A light breeze will remain out of the east with dewpoints near 60 degrees. Friday, our pattern looks to reset for another chance for scattered storms with temperatures in the middle to upper 80s.

Finally, there appears to be a better chance for more widespread showers and storms by the time we get to the weekend. Our highest chance for rain as of now remains to be late Saturday with cooler temperatures on the way by Sunday as another cold front moves through.

The slightly cooler and less humid air looks to stick around for Monday for a pleasant start to the week. Highs should make it into the lower 80s with mostly sunny skies.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush