What We’re Tracking

Few storms possible Sunday

Cooler hangs around

Heating back up midweek

Temperatures are in the lower 70s this morning as we hold on to some humidity. A few clouds will move through and we’ll see a chance for some storms later on today.

This afternoon will be around average for temperatures as we see highs in the lower 90s but humidity moves in and makes our feels like temperatures around 100°. Although, if storms hold off into the afternoon, we could hold on to the cooler temperatures with the heat not being an issue. Cloud cover will continue to move out throughout the day Sunday.

We have another possible chance of rain Sunday night into Monday morning. Cooler air hangs on through Monday before heat settles in for your midweek. Temperatures around 100° for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, Wednesday being the hottest of them. Frontal boundary slides in Friday bringing relatively cooler air as well as rain chances for your weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez