What We’re Tracking

Few storms possible overnight

Heating back up midweek

Isolated storm chances

Temperatures in the overnight hours will be in the lower 70s. We may see a few more storms move through overnight and early Tuesday morning, but the bigger story for tomorrow will be our hot and humid conditions. Highs should make it into the lower to middle 90s, but we’ll be feeling closer to 100° with dewpoints in the 70s.

We hang on to isolated storm chances over the next couple of days, but overall most of these days should be dry. For Wednesday, we will still be hot and humid. Temperatures will be in the lower to middle 90s with heat index values feeling like around 100°.

A front should make it’s way through for the last half of the week. This could bring some showers and storms for early Thursday morning. The front also looks to cool us down into the upper 80s by Friday and Saturday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ely Millard