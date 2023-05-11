What We’re Tracking

Few storms possible tonight

Warm end to the week

Cooler by the end of the weekend

A strong low pressure system is moving through portions of central Kansas today and is bringing some severe storms with it. That same system will move into northeast Kansas later this evening – potentially with some of those storms too. The west side of the viewing area would have the best chance to see severe weather if any storms do move in.

The main threats would be for damaging wind, hail, lightning, and possibly a brief spin up. Thunderstorm activity should largely wrap up after midnight. Mostly cloudy skies are expected with overnight lows hanging out in the upper 60s.

There will still be an off-and-on chance for showers and storms through the rest of the week and weekend. But tomorrow should feature at least some sunshine and much warmer temperatures. Most of the area should make it into the mid to upper 80s, but some low 90s aren’t out of the question!

If isolated storms can develop in the late afternoon and evening, they could become severe, so we’ll be keeping an eye on that round of storms, as well.

Finally, by the end of the weekend and start of next week, rain chances begin to taper off a bit and temperatures cool down. We’ll likely be in the low to mid 70s for Sunday and Monday with overnight lows dipping into the 50s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush