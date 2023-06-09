What We’re Tracking

Evening storms mainly west

Storm chance increases late Saturday

Cooler early next week

Tonight, there will be partly cloudy skies with winds remaining calm throughout the evening. Another chance for isolated showers and storms exists primarily for our western counties in the late afternoon to evening before we have a stronger chance for widespread rain overnight Friday into Saturday. This will be our first round of storms.

After the first round of rain, most of Saturday appears dry with partly cloudy skies. A second round of showers and thunderstorms enters the area Saturday evening and overnight and with that comes a cold front. Our winds will switch from south to north. Some rain will hang around early Sunday morning. Temperatures on Sunday will feel much cooler than what we have seen recently.

The slightly cooler and less humid air looks to stick around for Monday for a pleasant start to the week. Highs should make it into the middle to upper 70s with nighttime lows in the 50s to start the week before some warmer air moves back in along with a few storms by the middle of next week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush