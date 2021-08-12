Few thunderstorms possible tonight with more on the way early tomorrow morning

What We’re Tracking:

Warm, humid evening ahead

Thunderstorms possible late tonight

Some relief from the heat this weekend

Conditions will remain hot and muggy through the late afternoon and early evening. The heat advisory is set to expire just after sunset. Heat index values in the lower 90s can still be anticipated through about 10:00 tonight. Scattered thunderstorms in the area may continue through about dinner time.

Cloud cover will increase as we head into the evening ahead of our next system. Thunderstorm development is possible again later tonight but the greatest chance appears to be early tomorrow morning around sunrise. Some of those storms could be strong to severe with plenty of instability in the area to help them along. Locally heavy rainfall, small hail, and damaging wind gusts will be the main threats.

We will see a little bit of a cool-down by the end of the week with highs tomorrow back in the mid-upper 80s with scattered showers and storms possible. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies will be present throughout the day with precipitation likely wrapping up by the afternoon.

By the weekend as the front tries to push just southwest of the area, some slight relief from the heat and humidity is on tap over the next few days. We should be back to more seasonal levels of temperatures, in the mid-upper 80s and low 90s through the middle of next week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush