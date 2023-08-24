An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in effect for the entire viewing area until 9 PM Friday.

There is a slight chance for a pop-up storm or two this afternoon and evening south and east of I-35. Most of the area, though, stays dry. Temperatures tonight remain warm, only dropping into the upper 70s and low 80s by early tomorrow morning.

Friday remains hot and sunny as a front approaches slowly from the north. As the front passes through, we may be able to see a few storms develop along and ahead of it. If that does happen, gusty winds can’t be ruled out.

Some of the heat and humidity will be around for part of Saturday with highs in lower 90s, but a break is on the way! Highs will be dipping back to normal levels around the upper 80s from Sunday through at least Wednesday.

There could be another chance for rain Saturday into Sunday as another system moves in. This may be our best shot at rain for some time, too. The best chance to see these showers will be late Saturday and into Sunday morning.