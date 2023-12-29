The system that’s been hanging around for the last several days finally moves far enough away to the east tomorrow that we should see our clouds clearing out by the afternoon. Highs should make it into the lower to middle 40s for the rest of the week and start of the weekend. Overnight lows dip into the middle 20s through Saturday night.

Another cold front moves in on New Year’s Eve, dropping nighttime lows into the 10s and 20s and highs back in the middle 30s for the start of the new year. Even though we get a bit colder early next week, we do remain dry with sunshine continuing through at least midweek as highs try to rebound back into the lower 40s.

There are indications that we may remain dry even beyond the 7 day forecast, maybe even as long as 10 days or so. And there are even some hints that we may see our first true Arctic blast of the winter by the second week of January.