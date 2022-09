Throughout the day we will have cloud cover, off and on light showers and temperatures in the middle 60s at best! Compare that to the triple digit heat we just saw, and that’s nearly a 30-40° temperature drop!

We’re expecting cooler temperatures to close out the work week with another chance for rain for Friday morning.

Highs Friday will be in the middle to upper 60s before a brief warm-up into the middle 80s for Saturday.