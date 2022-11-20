What We’re Tracking:

Warmer and breezy Sunday

Pleasant through Thanksgiving

Cooler by Friday

Another cold start this morning as we held on to clear skies and light winds with everyone in the 10s. The good news is we don’t look to see these temperatures again for the rest of the week and our temperatures trend upward.

Our warming trend will start today and last into the middle of the week of Thanksgiving. Highs for this afternoon should return to near 50°, but a southerly wind will make it feel a bit cooler for much of the day.

We’ll continue to get even warmer for the start of the week with less wind. Highs Monday through Wednesday will top out in the middle to upper 50s. Tuesday some spots may even manage to get into the low 60s!

The next 7 days will be mainly dry, but we are keeping an eye on a system that appears to arrive near Thanksgiving. At this point, if anything does come of it, temperatures will be warm enough that wintry precipitation doesn’t look to be an issue for us. As it stands, it doesn’t look like a very promising chance for rain anyway.

There is a chance that we see the cooler temperatures arrive the day of Thanksgiving depending on the timing of our next front. Although it may move through relatively quiet, we hold on to the cooler air heading into Black Friday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez