TOPEKA (KSNT) – Fire season is in full force as the winter months begin to wrap up.

As winter turns into spring, conditions often become much more favorable for elevated fire dangers. When analyzing the risk potential of a fire season one of the main factors to consider is how the winter has played out so far. Over 128 years of data has shown that December 2021 was the second warmest year ever for Topeka. A fire expert from K-State explains why that matters.

“No matter how you look at it, that was an extreme on that end of the spectrum,” Chip Redmond, Fire Meteorologist, said. “So, that put us in a situation this year that’s different than we’ve really ever been in this time of year.”

On top of the temperature extremes, this winter has also seen widespread drought across Kansas. The drought has accelerated the drying out process of different types of fuel that fires feed and grow on.

“We’ve had a significant warm dry period this winter for most of the state,” Redmond said. “And that has allowed for drought to develop which is really hard for drought to develop in the winter because we don’t average that much precipitation.”

Grass, leaves, bushes and trees all fuel wildfires. Experts say cedar trees here in Kansas are a big problem if they catch fire just because of how efficiently they burn.

Chip Redmond says the vast majority of fires that start in Kansas are caused by humans. Some of the causes include cigarettes being thrown out, hot exhaust pipes driving through dry fuels, or even arcing power lines that have been downed by strong winds.