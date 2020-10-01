First frost of the season possible Friday morning with lows in the 30s

What We’re Tracking:

First frost possible tonight

Slight chance for showers early Saturday

Warming up into next week

The clear skies continue, and our winds will relax overnight. That’ll lead to some of the coldest lows we’ve seen so far this season. Frost will be possible especially for our northern counties as we’ll see widespread overnight lows in the 30s! It’s time to bring in any sensitive plants or cover them up!

Friday during the day will warm up into the mid 60s with plenty of sunshine, although the northerly afternoon breezes will stick around bringing a chill to the air.

A storm system should move through for the weekend, mainly Friday night into Saturday morning. We’ll have a slight chance for showers during that time with mostly cloudy skies on Saturday. That’ll be our last chance for rain for a bit as high pressure takes hold next week, and temperatures warm back up.

Temperatures for Saturday and Sunday will remain in the 60s before warming up to near 80° by the middle of next week.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

