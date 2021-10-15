First frost of the season possible tonight

What We’re Tracking:

Much cooler temperatures

Potential frost Saturday AM

Sunshine this weekend

Tonight, our first potential frost of the season may make an appearance for portions of the northwestern viewing area. Counties such as Republic, Washington, Marshall, Cloud, Clay, Riley, and the surrounding area may see overnight lows dip down into the lower to middle 30s. Trends will continue to be monitored but either way expect a very chilly start to the day on Saturday.

Abundant sunshine will make for a very comfortable weekend, overall, as highs climb into the mid-upper 60s on Saturday. Winds will stay fairly light from the north holding that chill to the air.

By the time Sunday rolls around, we start to climb back into the lower 70s with maybe a few passing clouds. Next week starts off quiet and sunny, as well, with high temperatures in the lower 70s and overnight lows in the 40s through about midweek before our next system arrives by Wednesday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez