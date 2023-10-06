What We’re Tracking

First frost possible Saturday

Warming back up

Next storm system

For tonight, temperatures will drop into the middle 30s making it possible for our first frost. Folks that live in the northern half of the area may even see their first freeze with lows expected in the lower 30s. We’ll stay on the cooler side for Saturday as highs stay in the low to mid 60s before warming back up.

In true Fall fashion, get ready for some temperature swings. The end of the weekend looks absolutely beautiful with sunshine and upper 70s for Sunday. However, by the start of next week, we could already be back in the lower 80s.

Then, we turn our eye towards our next storm system. That looks to move into the area Wednesday night into Thursday. After reaching the lower the 80s on Wednesday, we will significantly cool down for Thursday with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ely Millard