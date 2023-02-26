What We’re Tracking

Strong to severe storms tonight

Breezy Monday

Staying mild

Along with the rain we’re also expecting a few thunderstorms in the area – some of which could even be on the low end severe range. By far, the strongest of the storms will be to our south, but a few storms capable of strong, straight-line wind could clip the southern portion of the area. Regardless of severity, expect brief heavy downpours, stronger winds from time-to-time, and the potential for some small hail as well.

Showers may linger into Monday morning as the wind swings around to the northwest. Wind will stay fairly strong at 15-30mph, but temperatures will stay mild with highs into the lower 60s. The strong breezes could make it feel a bit colder, but we expect to clear to some sunny weather late in the day.

Most of next week should remain mild before another front arrives by the weekend that will cool us back down and *possibly give us another chance for precipitation. Most of the week, we will see high temperatures in the 50s and 60s before cooling down to highs in the 40s by Thursday.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller