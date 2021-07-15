Flash flooding possible today with rounds of rain likely

*FLASH FLOOD WATCH* – Anderson, Clay, Coffey, Dickinson, Douglas, Franklin, Geary, Jackson, Jefferson, Lyon, Morris, Osage, Pottawatomie, Riley, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee counties until 10:00pm.

Periods of showers and storms will be moving through the area today. These will produce heavy rain at times, and flash flooding will be our main concern through this evening.

Highs today will be cooler because of the widespread rain. We can expect to only warm a few degrees through the day, into the lower 80s.

Rain chances continue, off and on, through the weekend. There will still be many dry spells during this time, but a more unsettled pattern takes shape, overall. That will keep at least slight chances for showers or storms around through Sunday or Monday.