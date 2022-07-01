TOPEKA (KSNT) – The majority of Northeast Kansas, including Shawnee County, have been placed in a flood watch by the National Weather Service that could impact travel over the holiday weekend.

According to the NWS, the flood watch will be in place from early Saturday morning through Saturday afternoon. Excessive runoff may result in the flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone locations as widespread rain with amounts of one to two inches being likely in a short amount of time. Local rainfall amounts may reach up to three or four inches.

This large amount of expected rainfall could impact motorists over the weekend as many interstates, highways, roads and streets could become flooded. The NWS is also encouraging the managers and organizers of outdoor events to have at least two sources of reliable Public Warning Information related to the potential for dangerous and severe weather impacting their venues.

Each year, more deaths occur due to flooding than from any other thunderstorm related hazard. Floods can strike at any time, often with little notice. Most of these deaths occur at night, when it is more difficult to recognize flood dangers and people become trapped in vehicles. NWS statement

The NWS encourages people to follow their “Turn Around Don’t Drown” program on flood safety and preparedness.