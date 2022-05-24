*FLOOD WATCH* – Through 7am Wednesday – Anderson, Brown, Coffey, Dickinson, Douglas, Franklin, Geary, Jackson, Jefferson, Lyon, Marshall, Morris, Nemaha, Osage, Pottawatomie, Riley, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee counties.

Widespread rain moves in today as a slow-moving system begins to drift over us. Heavy rain is likely at times today, and there’s a good chance for a widespread 1-3″ of rain across the area with locally higher amounts possible by the time we get to Wednesday morning.

Highs today will only climb a few degrees, ending up in the lower 60s. Overnight, we should see a break from the rain for awhile, and lows should fall into the low to middle 50s.

Scattered showers look to linger through much of the day Wednesday as the storm system slowly rotates over the top of us before departing Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Lower 60s for highs are expected through Wednesday with some gradual warming as we approach Memorial Day weekend.