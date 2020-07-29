Flooding reported around Topeka, multiple flash flood warnings issued

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – KSNT News is receiving reports about several areas in Topeka that are flooded.

Reporter Dan Garrett was near Southwest 21st Street & South Kansas Avenue around 5:30 p.m. where the road is currently blocked off.

Topeka police had several roads blocked as a precautionary measure, including 25th & Kansas.

Several counties in our viewing area are under Flash Flood Warnings.

The National Weather Service in Topeka is monitoring the Shunganunga Creek at Gage Boulevard until late tonight. Officials said around 5:11 p.m., the stage was 11.4 feet. Flood stage is 15 feet.

This is a developing story.