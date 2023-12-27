Light snow showers continue to taper off this morning as we start to see the storm system slowly slide away to the east. Highs will make it into the middle 30s. Winds look to remain on the breezy side through the rest of this week making it feel even colder outside. Winds today will be from the northwest at 10-20mph with the cloud cover hanging around.

Overnight, we’ll see temperatures dropping into the middle 20s with wind chills in the low teens as our breezy winds continue. Cloud cover remains in place tonight, too, but we may begin to see some breaks in that through the daytime tomorrow.

After this system finally clears out, we should see lots of sunshine for the end of the week and into the weekend.. Highs should rebound into the upper 30s and low 40s for the rest of the week. Overnight lows dip into the middle 20s during this time.

Another cold front moves in on New Year’s Eve, dropping nighttime lows into the 10s and highs back in the 30s for the start of the new year. Even though we get a bit colder early next week, we do remain dry with sunshine continuing through at least midweek.