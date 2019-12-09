Fog and patchy drizzle early, then it becomes very windy and sharply colder

Dense Fog Advisory until 7am for Jefferson, Lyon, Osage and Shawnee counties, but it continues until 8am for Anderson, Coffey, Douglas and Franklin

Wind Advisory until 10am for the following counties: Clay, Cloud, Ottawa, Republic and Washington

After great amounts of sunshine Saturday, clouds became dominate across northeast Kansas yesterday. Significant moisture was lacking for rain or snow as a front arrived.

A strong cold front has made a big difference in how it feels. Wind will also be problematic for much of the day ahead. The combination of much cooler air and stronger breezes should make for an unpleasant experience.

Our daily highs occurred overnight into early morning. Now, we will get progressively colder with each passing hour. The only good thing is that our sky clears gradually, so we’ll have some sunshine later today. Prepare for bitter wind chills because wind will be 30mph with higher gusts through late morning and midday.

Greater Topeka Monday

Highs: Upper 30s early and lower 30s late

Wind: N/NW 15-30

Wind Chills: Upper teen and lower 20s

Precipitation doesn’t seem possible for at least another 5 days with sunny to partly cloudy conditions. Temperatures will be at or below normal for the first and midweek periods. We should get a decent bump in numbers late week which should help many forget how cold it feels now.

No sign of any snow in the near future. Rain or mixed rain snow may develop late in the upcoming weekend. Precipitation may even turn to snow late Sunday into Monday, but it doesn’t look like a huge chance or that we get anything significant.

Strong wind and much colder today….

KSNT Meteorologist David George



