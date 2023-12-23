What We’re Tracking

Fog this morning

Mild temperatures through the weekend

Another rain chance for Christmas Eve

We are in a dense fog advisory until 10 a.m. this morning. Many places across the viewing area having visibility issues. Temperatures for most folks have halted from dropping any further. We are looking at temperatures in the 30s across Northeast Kansas.

It’s looking too warm for snow on Christmas Eve, but there is a decent chance for rain tonight into Sunday. There may even be a few rumbles of thunder embedded in there, too! Highs will likely be near 60° straight through Sunday.

The scattered chance for showers will linger through Christmas Day, as well, but winds look to start shifting to the north and west. This will usher in colder temperatures which could cause some snowflakes to mix in with some rain. We’ll keep an eye on that closely, but as of right now, highs look to be in the lower 40s for Monday.

Monday night, we should drop into the upper 20s, though, and there’s a slight chance for lingering precipitation into early Tuesday that may end up being snow showers, too. Highs by Tuesday afternoon may fail to reach 40°.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ely Millard