Fog early Saturday, pleasant weekend ahead

What We’re Tracking:

Patchy fog early Saturday

Chance for light snow/rain early Sunday

Warmer next week

We finally broke our streak of 14 days below freezing as many areas made it into the middle to upper 30s this afternoon. Clouds have started to build in across the area through the evening and chances for some patchy, dense fog are possible early Saturday morning as temperatures dip down into the upper 10s and lower 20s.

Saturday will continue our warming trend as temperatures climb into the upper 30s with a few clouds throughout the day time. A pleasant start to the weekend but we could get another chance at wintry precipitation overnight.

A system moves through early on Sunday, but with warmer temperatures in place we could see a brief wintry mix through mid-morning before changing over to a few rain showers. Eventually through the afternoon and evening we slowly will start to clear out and highs look to climb into the 40s.

A bigger warm-up is in store for early next week with a lot more sunshine that could push highs close to 60° for the southern half of the area on Tuesday, with 50s elsewhere. A cold front looks to push through mid-week, but temperatures look to drop to more seasonable levels and NOT like what we just experienced the past two weeks!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

