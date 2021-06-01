Foggy and cool start to the month of June

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for our counties north of I-70 through 10am. You can expect visibilities less than a quarter mile at times in the advisory area.

June looks to start off cooler than average with highs around 70° on Tuesday.

Although some rain cannot be ruled out both Tuesday and Wednesday, overall the chances for precipitation will be more hit-or-miss.

After the last bit of rain moves out Wednesday, things start to dry and and temperatures climb back into the lower to middle 80s with a lot more sunshine for the tail end of the week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Weather App Team 300x250