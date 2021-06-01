Foggy and cool start to the month of June

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for our counties north of I-70 through 10am. You can expect visibilities less than a quarter mile at times in the advisory area.

June looks to start off cooler than average with highs around 70° on Tuesday.

Although some rain cannot be ruled out both Tuesday and Wednesday, overall the chances for precipitation will be more hit-or-miss.

After the last bit of rain moves out Wednesday, things start to dry and and temperatures climb back into the lower to middle 80s with a lot more sunshine for the tail end of the week.