Light mixed showers possible today

Warming up through the week

Pleasantly mild by midweek

After a fairly cold, frosty morning, temperatures will be struggling to warm up significantly today. Expect highs to climb into the upper 30s and lower 40s for much of the area with scattered cloud cover throughout the day. There looks to be another slight chance we could see a rain/snow mix in the form of light and scattered showers, as well.

Winds shift back towards the south, through the weekend and we should see some slightly warmer temperatures for Sunday. Highs should make it up into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Those milder temperatures should linger into the first half of next week.

With lots of sunshine ahead this week, we could even get as warm as the upper 50s if not 60° again by Thursday as dry conditions continue through the week. Nighttime lows will also start to increase, making it back up to the 30s for lows for the next week.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller