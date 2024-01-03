**DENSE FOG ADVISORY** in effect for the entire area until noon today.

There is dense freezing fog across the area this morning, and visibilities are as low as a 1/4 mile or less. Watch out for potential slick spots on elevated surfaces through at least mid morning, and make sure to leave plenty of space between you and the car in front of you on your morning commute.

This fog should dissipate by mid-to-late morning, but maybe even as late as lunchtime. However, once it clears out we should see some sunshine before clouds build in tonight ahead of our next system. Highs this afternoon will make it into the upper 30s and low 40s.

Our next storm system moves in Friday and lingers into early Saturday. There looks to be a decent chance for seeing rain and snow showers across the area starting early Friday. It may start as light snow, but shift to rain, and maybe back again as our temperatures waffle between the upper 20s in the early morning and lower 40s during the afternoon. There looks to be a slightly better chance to see some snow across the area by late Friday and into early Saturday morning. Regardless, with the chance to see rain mixing in at times, accumulations look pretty minor.

The weather pattern gets quite a bit more active starting this weekend, too. So after this first round Friday, we’re already watching another system for the first part of next week. This one looks like it could bring even colder weather with it leading to another chance for wintry weather. It may end up being much more impactful than this first round, so keep checking back for updates.