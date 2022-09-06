DENSE FOG ADVISORY – Anderson, Coffey, Douglas, Franklin, Jefferson, Lyon, Osage, and Shawnee counties until 10:00am.

Widespread dense fog is expected for our southeastern counties this morning with visibilities that could be less than a quarter mile at times. Patchy fog could be possible elsewhere, too. Use caution on your way to work this morning.

Heading into the work week, we continue to hold on to mostly dry conditions and temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s as our relatively quiet weather pattern persists. Overnight lows look to drop into the low 60s through this week, and our humidity remains in a comfortable range.