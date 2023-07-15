What We’re Tracking

Less humidity this weekend

Cooler start next week

Heating back up

We have some dense patchy fog in areas this morning reducing visibility down to 1/4 or less. Give your self extra time to get to where you need to go this morning. Temperatures are in the 60s across the area.

Today looks slightly less humid from the front that moved through yesterday and humidity really make its way out by Sunday. Winds shift back around to the north by the weekend making feels like temperatures much lower than what we have seen this week.

Enjoy it while it lasts, because hot and muggy weather looks to return. By the middle of the week, we are looking at temperatures in the upper 90s close to 100s again.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez