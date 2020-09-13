Foggy start to the morning with sunny and clear skies expected today

What We’re Tracking:

Skies continue to clear

Sunshine through the day Sunday

Seasonable temperatures all week

Some patchy fog present this morning, mostly in low lying areas, should burn off by the 10 o’clock hour. Sunny and clear skies will prevail today with temperatures comfortably in the middle to upper 70s across the region.

Monday looks to be very similar with perhaps some more clouds to start off your morning. Humidity levels will rise, but not anything too unpleasant. Calm and dry conditions look to stick around for the remainder of the week as well.

Our upper air patterns continue to show a ridge building in from the west that will lead to temperatures remaining in the lower to middle 80s throughout the majority of the week. Moisture will also be a bit more on the limited side with rain chances not present for the next several days.

Enjoy the pleasant weather this week!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez.

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com