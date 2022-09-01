What We’re Tracking:

Warm and sunny today

Cold front moving in with showers

Cooler temperatures ahead

Highs will climb back into the upper 80s and lower 90s for Friday with sunshine staying abundant. The humidity stays in a comfortable range through as we end the workweek with light winds.

We have our eyes on our next cold front which should move through later today and into tonight. There looks to be a better chance for showers through the daytime tomorrow as the passage of this front has looked to pick up speed with more recent model runs.

Highs this weekend will be noticeably cooler. There could be highs in the 60s to the north tomorrow, ranging to the upper 70s to near 80° south of 1-35. Behind the front, winds pick up out of the north, and highs by Sunday may not even make it out of the 70s areawide!

Next week starts off on the cooler side with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s on Monday. However, we see a pretty quick warming trend, and by Wednesday highs will be back up in the 90s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Becky Taylor