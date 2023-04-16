What We’re Tracking

Areas of frost tonight, possible freeze north & northwest

Warmer weather in the days ahead

A few isolated storms also possible this week

A FREEZE WARNING is in effect for Clay, Cloud, Dickinson, Geary, Jackson, Marshall, Nemaha, Pottawatomie, Republic, Riley & Washington counties tonight.

The wind will finally relax as we head into the overnight period. Less wind and clear skies will make for a cold night ahead. Temperatures drop back into the middle 30s, and there is a chance we could dip below freezing in our northwestern counties. Patchy frost could be possible through the entire area, though, so you may want to consider protecting any vulnerable plants that you may have outside already.

Temperatures rebound to near 70° for Monday, and with a much lighter wind, it’ll be a beautiful start to the week! Don’t get too used to it, breezy conditions return as soon as the middle of the week along with our next chance for a few showers and storms Tuesday through Thursday, with the best chance for rain looking to arrive late week.

Cooler air builds back in at the end of the week and into next weekend, as well. Temperatures will only top out in the 60s on Friday and even cooler 50s by Saturday.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller