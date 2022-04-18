What We’re Tracking:

Cold night ahead – freeze possible north & east

Several rain chances ahead

Warmer & windy by late week

With the sky remaining mostly clear tonight and as the wind backing off a bit, we could see below freezing temperatures as low as 30° for eastern and northern areas. A Freeze Warning is in effect for our northern and eastern counties tonight, but temperatures will stay a little warmer west as light southeast breezes return.

For most of this new week, temperatures start to gradually warm up with upper 50s to near 60° highs on Tuesday and even 70s by the middle of the week. Although we hold on to the warmer air, we see a more active weather pattern in store with multiple rain chances ahead that could start with a few passing showers on Tuesday and additional rain chances will move through periodically part of each day this week. While mainly just rain shower chances, a few storms are also possible as we head closer to the weekend and temperatures warm.

And with the warmer temperatures, comes the stronger breezes, as well. In fact, all week looks breezy, but Friday into Saturday looks downright windy. As of now, it already looks like we could see wind gusts over 40mph both days as highs climb to near 80°.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller