Freeze warning for tonight

What We’re Tracking:

Cooler Friday

Rain/snow chance this weekend

Chilly pattern dominates much of next week

A Freeze Warning will be in effect from 1AM to 9AM Friday for the following counties: Anderson, Brown, Clay, Cloud, Coffey, Dickinson, Douglas, Franklin, Geary, Jackson, Jefferson, Lyon, Marshall, Morris, Nemaha, Osage, Ottawa, Pottawatomie, Republic, Riley, Shawnee, Wabaunsee and Washington.

Temperatures become colder overnight as we fall into the middle to upper 20s. Make sure to bring in or cover any plants that may be sensitive to the cold.

Friday morning will start off chilly. Temperatures start below the freezing mark but warm up into the upper 50s and lower 60s across much of the area with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be much lighter compared to the previous two days.

Rain chances increase late in the day on Friday that could linger overnight into Saturday with a few rumbles of thunder possible.

Saturday looks warmer with afternoon highs in the lower 60s but clouds will dominate much of the day with a slight chance for light spotty showers.

The better chance for more widespread rain looks to be during the daytime for Easter Sunday with highs only in the lower 40s. There is the potential for a transition from rain to a wintry mix moving from west to east throughout the late evening as we fall below freezing. Minor accumulations are possible.

A very chilly pattern hits the region next week as we struggle to get out of the 40s for much of it.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

