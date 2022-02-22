A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued through 8:00am for the eastern half of the area. We’re seeing freezing drizzle in the eastern half of the area and flurries to the west. This should continue through about daybreak before coming to an end.

If your location is experiencing the drizzle, be prepared to scrape a layer of ice off your windshield, and be on the lookout for slick roadways – especially bridges and overpasses. You’ll need to give yourself extra time for your morning commute to account for the slick conditions. If you’re seeing flurries, travel will be a bit less hazardous, but you should still watch for patchy slick spots on your way to work or school.

Today will be bitterly cold as clouds decrease. Highs will only make it into the middle 20s, and it’ll feel like single digits for much of the day. Highs for the second half of the week will likely be stuck in the 20s as this very cold air mass sticks around for a few days.

We’ll also be dealing with blustery north winds into tomorrow, as well, which will give us bitterly cold wind chills. Waking up early Wednesday, it could feel as cold as -10° to -15°.