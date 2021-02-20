Freezing drizzle possible early Sunday

What We’re Tracking:

Freezing drizzle early Sunday

Clearing out late

Much warmer next week

Clouds will continue to increase throughout the rest of the evening and overnight hours as our next system approaches. Temperatures tonight will be critical in terms of what precipitation we see and are expected to fall right around freezing. That being said, freezing drizzle is a possibility for early tomorrow with some spots able to see a light glazing. A winter weather advisory has been issued for counties North of I-70 and West of I-335 due to travel concerns with the ice. Bridges and overpasses are always the ones to look out for but make sure to give yourself extra time if you have to be out tomorrow morning.

Temperatures throughout the morning will continue to warm up and we’ll see a change over to rain once we get above freezing. Once that system moves out mid-morning, we’ll hold on to the cloud cover for the early afternoon with temperatures still managing to make it into the lower 40s as we continue to clear out for the rest of the evening.

Looking ahead, we’ll start off with PLENTY of sunshine and even warmer temperatures as a bigger warm-up is in store for early next week. Highs for Monday will be in the lower to middle 50s with Tuesday showing the possibility of low 60s for portions of the area!

Of course the big warm-up doesn’t last forever as a cold front is expected to push through mid-week, but temperatures look to drop to more seasonable levels and NOT like what we just experienced the past two weeks with middle to upper 40s for the rest of the week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez