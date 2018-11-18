Freezing drizzle, slippery road conditions possible through morning Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

*A winter weather advisory is in effect until 4 am on Sunday for Republic, Cloud, Washington, Clay, Marshall, Riley, Geary, Morris, Pottawatomie, Wabaunsee, Nemaha, Brown, and Jackson counties.*

Some light snow will be possible for areas along highway 36 and to the north, particularly for those right along the Kansas-Nebraska border. However, minor snowfall totals are likely with just a dusting to upwards of an inch being fair game.

For a greater area of northeast Kansas, freezing drizzle is more of a concern, especially for spots along I-70, and to the north and southwest of the interstate. Reports of slick and slippery road conditions have already been reported, like in Concordia. Although very little ice accretion is expected since it will stay in the form of drizzle and mist, icy road conditions will continue to be a concern through the night into Sunday morning.

By daybreak, all forms of precipitation will have wrapped up. It will be a cloudy and chilly start to the day though. Low temperatures will start off in the 20s, but with a north wind at 5 to 15 mph, wind chills will still be in the upper single digits and teens.

However, winds won't be nearly as breezy for Sunday like it was on Saturday. A north wind will be sustained at just 5 to 10 mph. That will still add enough of an extra cold bite to the air to keep wind chills in the upper 20s and low to mid 30s for Sunday afternoon, even though high temperatures get back into the upper 30s.

The cloud cover gradually decreases throughout the day, with a mainly clear sky by nightfall. With a light wind and mostly clear conditions, temperatures will bottom out in the 20s.

A gradual warm-up begins on Monday, leading up to Thanksgiving on Thursday. A mostly sunny sky is expected Monday through Wednesday, as high max out in the upper 40s and then mid 50s by midweek.

A few more clouds are possible late in the day for Thanksgiving, but it will feel very much like fall with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

High temperatures still max out in the 50s for Friday, but a few scattered rain showers will be possible, as well.