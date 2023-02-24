TOPEKA (KSNT) – A quick moving weather disturbance will bring a round of light freezing rain and light freezing drizzle to the area.

The timing of the precipitation will be from Friday afternoon through Friday late evening.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the following counties: Anderson, Coffey, Douglas, Franklin, Jefferson, Lyon, Morris, Osage, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee counties until 10 p.m. tonight.

Freezing rain and freezing drizzle can be especially impactful to travelers as untreated roadways and surface can quickly become coated with a shallow layer of ice. Freezing rain and drizzle is often extremely difficult to see on road ways. Travel impacts may be significant for counties highlighted in purple (above).

The precipitation often falls through the sky as a liquid (where temperatures are warmer) – and then freezes upon impact at the surface (where temperatures are much cooler). As of right now, it appears the hazardous road conditions could linger through the late evening tonight.