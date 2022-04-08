What We’re Tracking:

FREEZE WARNING: in effect for all counties – from 1:00 am to 8:00 am this Saturday.

After several days of windy conditions it looks like we’ll finally see a break from the wind by this evening! That’s the good news. The not so great news is that a quick blast of freezing temperatures will move into northeast Kansas for tomorrow morning. Temperatures will bottom out in the middle 25s – prompting freeze warnings across the area. Bring sensitive vegetation inside and bundle up if you have to be anywhere!

Despite a cold start to the day, we will warm up nicely by the afternoon. Expect highs in the 60s for Saturday with a brief break from the wind and lots of sunshine! By Sunday, we could make a run towards 80° with plenty of sunshine and the quick return of the southerly wind.

By early next week we are on track for a few days with highs in the upper 70s as mild weather sticks around before a few rain, and maybe thunderstorm, chances return. As we get a little bit closer to the Tuesday / Wednesday time frame it’s important to note that the energy may be in place for some stronger to severe storms.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush