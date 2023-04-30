What We’re Tracking

A bit cooler this evening

Gradual warming trend

Rain chances late week

A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect for Clay, Cloud, Dickinson, Ottawa, Republic and Washington counties from 1:00 PM to 8:00 PM this evening.

A FREEZE WARNING is in effect for Cloud, Republic and Washington counties from 2:00 AM to 8:00 AM Monday morning.

Tonight, mostly clear skies will continue to rule the area with breezy conditions out of the northwest. Gusts of 30+ mph will be possible through the early evening. Overnight lows will cool quite a bit for Monday morning with lower 30s possible for our counties up north and out west. Welcome to May in Kansas!

Highs on Monday afternoon will be in the middle to upper 60s with more sunshine in the forecast. We’ll also see more wind in the area unfortunately – gusts of 30+ mph will still be possible. Despite the wind though, it should be some great weather to kick off the month!

Looking forward to Tuesday and Wednesday sunshine will continue to dominate with our winds finally starting to back off a bit. Highs will warm into the upper 60s and middle 70s. Towards the end of the work week our weather pattern will become a bit more active bringing a few chances for rain and thunderstorms.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush