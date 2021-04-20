Freezing temperatures likely across the entire region overnight

What We’re Tracking:

Morning freezes during the middle of the week

Rain late in the week

Warmer by this weekend

As the clear skies persist overnight, widespread freezing temperatures are likely. Not only will will fall below freezing for several hours for a hard freeze tonight into the middle to upper 20s, but another freeze possible Thursday morning, so be sure to plan accordingly with outdoor vegetation.

Sunshine on Wednesday will help us to recover back to a high in the lower 50s. We expect some late week rain chances starting late Thursday with highs in the upper 50s and more showers into part of Friday with the next storm system arriving late in the week.

Temperatures, however, will warm up back into the 60s by the end of the week, then even warmer by the weekend with 70s expected, possibly to near 80° by Monday.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

