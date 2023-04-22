What We’re Tracking

Winds back off a bit tonight

Another freeze early Sunday

Rainy start to next week

A FREEZE WARNING has been issued for the entire viewing area from 12 AM to 9 AM Sunday.

Mostly clear skies tonight will allow our temperatures to cool off significantly. A nearby frozen airmass will once again move into the area for sunrise on Sunday. Widespread freezing temperatures are expected with some spots even getting close to the middle 20s.

The winds will thankfully back off for tonight and on into tomorrow making things a bit more bearable. However, there will certainly still be quite the chill during the early morning hours. Highs for Sunday will be near 60 degrees with mostly sunny skies.

Our weather pattern gets pretty active heading into next week, which is typical for this time of the year. The next chance for showers arrives by late Monday and lingers through midweek as highs try and rebound into the middle 60s. It looks like we could see good chances for rain almost every single day.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush