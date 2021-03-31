Freezing temperatures tonight, warm-up through the weekend

What We’re Tracking:

Winds back off tonight

Warming trend begins tomorrow

Warm and breezy Easter weekend

Winds will subside tonight and stay light through the next several days. Light winds combined with clear skies will allow temperatures to fall below freezing into the upper 20s. If you have any plants outside, make sure to bring them in or cover them up!

We’ll slowly start to warm back up by the first few days of April. Dry conditions look to remain through at least the work week, and most likely through the first part of next week, as well.

Thursday’s highs should reach near 60° with highs near 70° on Friday. Saturday actually looks to be the best day of the weekend with fairly light winds and highs in the mid 70s. Very warm and rather breezy conditions return for Easter with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s by Sunday!

We look to stay dry through early next week with milder temperatures sticking around. Rain chances may return by midweek.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

